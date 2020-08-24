Trump Admin. Says Tribe Can't Block Wall Construction

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged a California federal court to reject a bid by the La Posta Band of Diegueno Mission Indians to halt construction of President Donald Trump's border wall, saying the tribe's concerns that the project threatens its ancestral burial grounds don't carry any more weight than environmental groups' objections. The federally recognized tribe asked the court Aug. 14 for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on construction of 21 miles of wall along the U.S-Mexico border in Southern California, arguing that the project is being funded without the authorization of Congress and violates the Religious Freedom Restoration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS