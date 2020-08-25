Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-CEO Wants Co. Sanctioned For Green Card Status Claims

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of a California engineering e-commerce firm has asked a federal court to reprimand his ex-company, which has accused him of skimming funds, claiming it misrepresented his immigration status in its bid to relocate the case to state court.

The executive, Zheng Zhang, a Chinese national, filed a motion for sanctions against his former employer, Talece Inc., which is currently suing him for breach of fiduciary duty and misappropriation of funds, on Saturday. Zhang called on the California federal judge overseeing the civil action against him to rebuke Talece for clogging up the court with its motion to remand...

