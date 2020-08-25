Ex-CEO Wants Co. Sanctioned For Green Card Status Claims

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of a California engineering e-commerce firm has asked a federal court to reprimand his ex-company, which has accused him of skimming funds, claiming it misrepresented his immigration status in its bid to relocate the case to state court. The executive, Zheng Zhang, a Chinese national, filed a motion for sanctions against his former employer, Talece Inc., which is currently suing him for breach of fiduciary duty and misappropriation of funds, on Saturday. Zhang called on the California federal judge overseeing the civil action against him to rebuke Talece for clogging up the court with its motion to remand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS