Strip Club Can't Arbitrate Suit Over Dancer's Death In Crash

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has affirmed that a strip club cannot force into arbitration a suit accusing it of overserving a dancer who later was driving a car that crashed and killed another dancer, saying that an arbitration agreement in the crash victim's employment contract is unenforceable. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel in a 2-1 ruling Friday agreed with representatives of the estate of Stephanie Sotero Hernandez that she did not reach "a meeting of the minds" in her employment agreement with the club, Baby Dolls Topless Saloons Inc., because certain terms in the agreement were not defined. The panel...

