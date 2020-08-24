Full 9th Circ. Won't Rehear Volkswagen Emissions Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit won't revisit its decision reviving lawsuits accusing Volkswagen Group of violating two counties' anti-tampering laws by utilizing "defeat devices" that altered emissions software in diesel vehicles after they were sold, a three-judge panel determined Monday. In a one-page order Monday, a panel comprising U.S. Circuit Judges Richard C. Tallman, Sandra Segal Ikuta and N. Randy Smith denied Volkswagen Group of America Inc.'s motion for reconsideration or rehearing en banc, noting that the decision was unanimous. "The full court has been advised of the petition for rehearing en banc, and no judge has requested a vote on whether to...

