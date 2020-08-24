Danske Bank, Ex-Execs Ditch Suit Over Estonia Scandal

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Monday that she would not give investors another chance to amend securities fraud claims against Danske Bank and its former leadership related to a well-publicized European money-laundering scandal. In a concise order, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni dismissed the suit, saying that the 2019 securities action relied on "two terse paragraphs" to generically allege that 36 pages of statements made by the Danish bank and its former executives were false or misleading in the face of public revelations about lapses in anti-money laundering procedures at Danske's Estonia branch. "That is far too great a weight...

