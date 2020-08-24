Lawmakers Seek DHS' Conversations With Bannon's Wall Org

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday to turn over all of its documented communications with Steve Bannon and others who were charged last week with defrauding donors in a $25 million online fundraising effort to support the construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border. Chair Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., penned a letter to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf requesting documents related to interactions between the agency, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and We Build the Wall, from which Bannon and others were accused last week...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS