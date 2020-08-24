Chuck E. Cheese Could See 100 Landlords In Court Over Rent

Law360 (August 24, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Despite reporting settlements with 40 landlords over rent abatement Monday, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese could be seeing 100 more in Texas bankruptcy court next month if it can't strike deals by next week. At a telephone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur said that if any of the landlords who have yet to reach an agreement with CEC Entertainment over unpaid rent have not done so by a status conference next Monday, he will begin scheduling evidentiary hearings for any landlords who want one. CEC filed for Chapter 11 protection in June, saying it could no longer withstand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS