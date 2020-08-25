Ill. Casino's Ex-Board Urges Arbitration Over $170M Stock Buy

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Former board members of an Illinois casino's holding company have urged a federal judge to toss a proposed class action over an allegedly overpriced stock purchase deal, arguing the former employees who sued must individually arbitrate their claims. Timothy Rand, James Koman and Charles Bidwell III, who formerly served on the board for Casino Queen's parent company, CQ Holding Co. Inc., argued Monday that the court should dismiss accusations that the casino's employee stock ownership plan participants were cheated out of millions in a $170 million deal for the parent company's stock and require former employees Tom Hensiek and Jason Gill to...

