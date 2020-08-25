Rakoff Says Sasol And Ex-Execs Can't Escape Plant Cost Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- South African energy company Sasol and five of its former executives must continue to face a proposed securities class action alleging they hid ballooning costs at a natural gas facility it was building in Louisiana, a federal judge in Manhattan determined on Monday. In his order, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff determined that Sasol Ltd., along with former chief executive David Edward Constable, former co-president Bongani Nqwababa, former co-president Stephen Cornell, former chief financial officer Paul Victor, and executive vice president for technology Stephan Schoeman will remain parties to the suit, which will go forward. But Sasol's current president and...

