Goldman Puts Class Cert. Challenge To The Supreme Court

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs formally asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to review its hotly watched challenge to certification of an investor class accusing the bank of concealing conflicts of interest. The bank is asking the justices to consider whether it can rebut what is known as the presumption of classwide reliance — established under the 1988 high court case Basic Inc. v. Levinson — at the class certification stage by showing that statements alleged by investors to be misleading were too generic to have actually impacted the price of Goldman's stock. The high court previously ruled in 2014's Halliburton Co. v. Erica P. John Fund...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS