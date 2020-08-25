Trump's Chicago Hotel Hit With Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's downtown Chicago luxury hotel was hit with a proposed class action Monday accusing it of violating Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law by failing to get workers' written permission before making them use their fingerprints to clock in and out. Named plaintiff Gianni Bartucci claims 401 North Wabash Venture LLC, which owns and operates the city's Trump International Hotel & Tower, violated her privacy and rights under the Biometric Information Privacy Act, an Illinois state law requiring employers to get informed consent from workers before collecting, using and storing biometric information like fingerprints. "By failing to comply with BIPA,...

