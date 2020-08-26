Battery Co. Says Ex-Partners' Fight Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A power struggle between former business partners in a Hong Kong car battery manufacturer that arose after an allegedly failed $20 million investment deal must be arbitrated, the company's California subsidiary has argued. EoCell Inc. told a California federal court on Monday that the fight with former CEO Michael Pak is based on agreements that require submitting any dispute to binding arbitration in Hong Kong. Pak has accused EoCell and its parent company, EoCell Ltd., of improperly firing him in 2018 and then diluting his ownership in the company, even after he undertook "significant efforts" to secure a $20 million investment...

