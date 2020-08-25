ICE Not In 'Good Compliance' With Injunction, NY Judge Says

Law360, New York (August 25, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to provide more information about how decisions are made on detaining people for alleged civil immigration offenses, after immigrant advocates accused ICE of flouting a March injunction. During a morning teleconference, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein told ICE to provide worksheet reports it has generated since his March 30 injunction directing the agency to slow the rate of detentions. Since then, ICE has detained 81 of 83 people taken into custody, the judge heard. "I don't think there has been good compliance by the government," Judge Hellerstein said. The injunction...

