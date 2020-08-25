Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Key Takeaways From The 9th Circ.'s Qualcomm Ruling

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit dealt the Federal Trade Commission a deep blow earlier this month when it reversed the agency's win in a case accusing Qualcomm of monopolizing the market for cellular modem chips. While it's unclear if the commission will try to appeal, the opinion could impact a developing area of law surrounding antitrust and standard essential patents.

Here, Law360 looks at some key takeaways from the ruling.

The FTC's case accuses Qualcomm of violating the antitrust laws through a series of licensing practices that allegedly allowed it to use its dominance in the market for cellular modems chips to extract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!