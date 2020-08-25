NFL Accused Of Using Race To Deny Concussion Benefits

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Two retired football players targeted the NFL with a proposed class action Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court, alleging the league made it harder for Black ex-players to receive payouts from its massive concussion settlement by factoring race into their "cognitive function" test scores. A new lawsuit says the NFL has made it significantly harder for Black ex-players to receive payments from the league's concussion settlement fund by using "race-norming" in cognitive function testing. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File) Former Pittsburgh Steelers Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport accuse the league of assuming Black players started out with worse cognitive functioning than white players...

