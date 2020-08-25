Starbucks, Dunkin' Beat Prop 65 Suit With Calif. Agency Rule

Law360, Los Angeles (August 25, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Starbucks, Dunkin' and other coffee purveyors have successfully used a California regulator's recent decision to show that chemicals in coffee don't pose a significant cancer risk, a California judge said Tuesday, ending a decade-long lawsuit alleging they violated the state's Proposition 65 cancer warning requirement. Speaking to attorneys by phone in his downtown Los Angeles courtroom, Superior Court Judge Elihu M. Berle granted a motion for summary judgment brought by Starbucks Corp., Dunkin' Brands Inc. and dozens of other coffee roasters, finding that they had shown the Council for Education and Research on Toxics' lawsuit is barred by a recent California...

