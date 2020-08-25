Ghislaine Maxwell's Bid For New Detention Terms Fails

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Ghislaine Maxwell's detention conditions at a Brooklyn jail are not "punitive," a federal judge said Tuesday, denying Maxwell's bid to tweak the terms of her confinement while she awaits trial on charges of grooming underage girls for sex with wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s. Maxwell told U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan earlier this month that she was being held in "onerous" conditions, including round-the-clock monitoring because of Epstein's suicide in custody last year after his arrest on charges of sex trafficking minors. The judge said Tuesday that she won't order the Bureau of Prisons to change how Maxwell is...

