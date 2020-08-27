What Cos. Could Expect From National Biometric Privacy Bill

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- From biometric fingerprint timeclocks to facial recognition-based COVID-19 temperature screening devices, the myriad ways biometric data is used for commercial purposes continues to proliferate. As the use of biometric data grows, so, too, do the associated legal risks — as lawmakers seek to strengthen regulation over this especially sensitive form of personal data. While several states have enacted statutes that directly target the use of biometric technologies — most notably, the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act — pressure has mounted for the implementation of federal biometric legislation to apply uniformly across all 50 states. In August, Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and...

