Apple Unit's Win In Suit Garnering $14M Fees Survives Appeal

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court affirmed a $14.1 million judgment Tuesday against Monster LLC and its CEO after a jury found the headphone maker must reimburse Apple's Beats Electronics for the legal fees Apple paid to Boies Schiller Flexner LLP in defeating Monster's $1 billion fraud suit. In a 36-page ruling, a unanimous three-judge panel held that a trial judge got it right when he granted Beats and Beats board member Paul D. Wachter a win on claims by Monster and its CEO, Noel Lee, alleging they were fraudulently duped into selling off their stake in Beats leading up to Apple's $3.2...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS