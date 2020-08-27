Russian LinkedIn, Dropbox Hacker Says Trial Was Flawed

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A Russian man found guilty of orchestrating the 2012 cyberattacks against LinkedIn and Dropbox has urged a California federal judge to acquit him on all charges, arguing that his conviction rested on unreliable circumstantial evidence. On Tuesday, counsel for 32-year-old Yevgeniy Aleksandrovich Nikulin argued that evidence did not support the jury's conviction of computer intrusion, identity theft and other charges stemming from the attack that compromised 100 million users' data. Nikulin urged a California federal judge to grant him acquittal or, alternatively, a new trial. "The jury could only have found Mr. Nikulin guilty of these crimes by use of conjecture...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS