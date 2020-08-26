Goodwin Ducks Sanctions Bid Over Witness Gamesmanship

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has rejected a bid by an Illinois county to sanction Goodwin Procter LLP over the firm's dealings with witnesses in a lending practices lawsuit involving Bank of America, finding that neither side took an unreasonable position in the dispute. Cook County reasonably asserted that Goodwin could not represent the witnesses because they were adverse to firm client Bank of America, as testimony they gave in depositions had purportedly changed from prior declarations, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani held Tuesday. But Goodwin also made a reasonable argument that it had offered to include conflict waivers with its...

