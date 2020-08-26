Feds Accuse 3 Of Global Movie And TV Piracy Scheme

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors unveiled copyright infringement charges Wednesday against three purported members of an international movie and television piracy group, saying they caused tens of millions of dollars in losses to film production studios. In newly unsealed indictments, Umar Ahmad, 39, George Bridi, 50, and Jonatan Correa, 36, are accused of taking part in the Sparks Group, a "sophisticated and widespread" piracy ring that prosecutors say illegally distributed movies and television shows online, since 2011. According to acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, the Sparks Group allegedly circumvented copyright protections "on nearly every movie released by major production studios, as...

