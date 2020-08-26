No 'De Facto' Antitrust Immunity For Rail Giants, DOJ Says

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice urged a D.C. federal judge in oral arguments Wednesday not to use an untested 40-year-old law establishing evidentiary limitations in certain circumstances to essentially inoculate the country's four rail giants from long-running private litigation alleging a scheme to fix fuel surcharge prices. Section 10706 of the U.S. Code only "provides a limited and narrow protection for rail carriers," DOJ attorney Bryan J. Leitch said as part of a hearing over whether Union Pacific Railroad Co., CSX Transportation Inc., Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and BNSF Railway Co. can use the statute to block at least some of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS