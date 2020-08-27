Army Corps Rips CWA Permit Process Roadblocks At 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday tore apart a lower court ruling that partially vacated a commonly used expedited Clean Water Act permitting process, urging the Ninth Circuit to undo the "broad and highly disruptive order" reached through a "deficient process." In an opening brief, the agency went after U.S. District Judge Brian Morris' finding that the Corps should have consulted with the National Marine Fisheries Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service before reissuing Nationwide Permit 12 for use. Such consultations are only required if an agency finds an action may affect a threatened and endangered species....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS