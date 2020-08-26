Gov't Tweaks Huawei Ban To Let Contractors Report Annually

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council on Wednesday tweaked a rule banning federal contractors from using certain Chinese telecommunications or video equipment within their supply chains to now require only annual compliance certifications instead of reports with each contract offer. The adjustment to a July 14 interim rule, part of the broader so-called Huawei ban, means that federal contractors will only have to make a single certification each year to the federal System for Award Management, or SAM, database if they and their suppliers don't use "covered telecommunications equipment or services," according to the council, a coalition of the U.S. Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS