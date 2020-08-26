New Orleans Says Hard Rock Hotel Collapse Cost Public $12M

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The city of New Orleans accused the owners of the Hard Rock Hotel building, their partners and the contractors associated with the construction site, which collapsed in October killing three people, of negligence in Louisiana state court Tuesday, saying the incident cost taxpayers at least $12.3 million. The suit, which names 1031 Canal Owner LLC, its insurers, contractors, developers, engineers, architects and others, says the parties designed the 18-story building in such a way that it was "structurally unsound," failed to properly supervise the construction site, hired unqualified workers, and ignored warning signs, among other things. "The city has incurred substantial...

