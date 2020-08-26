Ga. Judge Recuses Himself From RE Suit Over Jones Day Ties

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The lone judge on Georgia's new statewide business court used his first order from the bench to voluntarily recuse himself from a real estate financing dispute between borrowers and lenders because Jones Day, his former law firm, is representing a party. Parties to the case were told in a notice Wednesday their oral arguments about whether the suit should be handled by the statewide court will now be heard by Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Sara L. Doyle on Sept. 1. The reassignment followed Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis' Aug. 20 decision to recuse because Jones Day is...

