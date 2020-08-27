Contractor's Insurer Must Defend In Injury Suit, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed that the owner and manager of a Chicago construction project are entitled to defense coverage from an HVAC subcontractor's insurer, Columbia Insurance Group Inc., in a negligence suit brought by an employee of the subcontractor who was injured on the job. A three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld an Illinois federal judge's ruling that subcontractor THD Mechanical Inc.'s general liability policy with Columbia provides "additional insured" coverage to project owner Rockwell Properties LLC and manager Prairie Management & Development LLC for the underlying action lodged by injured THD employee Eduardo Guzman. The Columbia policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS