Feds Defend Dakota Access Pipeline Review At DC Circ.

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told the D.C. Circuit that loud opposition by Native American tribes to the Dakota Access Pipeline is not a sufficient basis for a lower court to have concluded that a portion of the project was not properly vetted. The federal government and Dakota Access LLC argued in separate briefs Wednesday that the lower court ignored the facts — that an oil spill was extremely unlikely and careful precautions were taken — when it decided the matter was "highly controversial" and warranted a more in-depth environmental impact statement. In early August, the D.C. Circuit halted U.S. District...

