Wigdor Looks To Block Fox Sanctions Bid In Harassment Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 11:36 PM EDT) -- Wigdor LLP on Wednesday penned a letter urging a New York federal court to block Fox News, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity from moving for sanctions against the firm, which is representing a pair of former Fox News employees who claim they were sexually harassed and assaulted while working for the network. Jennifer Eckhart and Cathy Areu, who said they were former employees, hit Fox News, several of its personalities and ousted host Ed Henry with a suit last month, claiming the network continued to condone sexual harassment and misconduct in the years since disgraced Chairman Roger Ailes was removed. Eckhart...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS