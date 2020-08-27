Pa. Avoiding Discovery In Price-Fixing Case, Drugmakers Say

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Generic-drug companies accused of orchestrating an industrywide price-fixing scheme have told a Pennsylvania federal court that the state attorney general's office is refusing to hand over documents they need to help mount a defense. The companies responded Wednesday to the AG's objection to a special master's recommendation that the office be forced to turn over material from state agencies concerning payments and reimbursements made for the drugs allegedly impacted by the scheme. The response said the companies, which include Mylan NV, Actavis PLC, Novartis unit Sandoz Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., have been trying to obtain discovery from Pennsylvania for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS