Crash Victim Can't Put Texas City On Hook For $17.4M Verdict

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appeals court has denied a family's bid to hold the city of Abilene, Texas, responsible for part of a $17.4 million car accident injury verdict, finding there was enough evidence for jurors to conclude a municipal dump truck driver involved in the crash had acted prudently. The Eleventh Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected arguments that a portion of the verdict clearing Abilene was unsupported by the evidence and tainted by the trial court's decision to include testimony and an animation by the city's expert. The mother of injured passenger Cory Almanza was fighting to hold the city...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS