Texas Panel Wipes Out $31.6M Trucking Crash Verdict

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas state jury's whopping $101 million verdict, later cut to $31.6 million, has now been reduced to nothing after a state appeals court ordered a new trial in a suit accusing an oilfield services company's truck driver of causing a collision while high, saying the award was excessive. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel for the Twelfth District on Wednesday reversed a final judgment in favor of motorist Joshua Patterson awarding him $26.3 million in compensatory damages and $5.3 million in punitive damages in a suit alleging FTS International Services driver Bill Acker negligently rear-ended Patterson's vehicle causing him to...

