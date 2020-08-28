SF Says Drug Cos. Are Liable For City Damage In Opioid Case

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday seemed sympathetic to San Francisco's argument that drug companies should be held responsible for damage caused to city property by people struggling with opioid addiction. San Francisco's counsel told U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer during a Zoom hearing that there's a factual dispute as to whether city residents struggling with addiction as a result of the drug companies' false and misleading marketing of opioids can be considered to act independently. "We would say no," Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP said. San Francisco's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit claims...

