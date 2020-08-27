Charter Facing Another Suit Alleging NY1 Bias, Harassment

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A former senior producer for NY1 has sued Charter Communications claiming management ignored the "incessant sexual harassment" she faced and was blatantly biased against older female anchors, adding to gender bias allegations that have beleaguered popular New York City news station over the past year. Karin Garfin, who worked on the news station's theater-focused "On Stage" show in the second half of 2017, lodged her suit in New York state court on Wednesday alleging her boss, executive producer Kevin Dugan, constantly badgered her with unwanted sexual advances and berated her when she refused them. Her lengthy complaint also lends credence to...

