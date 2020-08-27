Dr. Facing Fraud Charges Wants Judge Ousted From Civil Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Palm Beach County doctor on Thursday asked to disqualify a Florida magistrate judge from handling matters in his civil suit against United Healthcare because the judge is also involved in a recently filed criminal case accusing the doctor of operating a $681 million substance abuse treatment fraud scheme. Michael J. Ligotti, who owns and operates a private clinic called Whole Health in Delray Beach, Florida, said U.S. Magistrate Judge Dave Lee Brannon should recuse himself from the civil dispute over unpaid health insurance claims because evidentiary matters in the criminal proceeding could influence the judge in the civil case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS