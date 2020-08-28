Litigation Funder Wants NFL Players Atty Sanctioned

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A litigation funder has asked for sanctions against embattled Tallahassee, Florida, lawyer Tim Howard, who allegedly directed 31 NFL player clients to invest millions in loans from the funder into a hedge fund he ran, saying Howard has repeatedly failed to produce documents during discovery. Preferred Capital Funding of Nevada LLC told the court Thursday that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has given Howard and his firm extra time to comply with discovery requests, but that the documents in question have been overdue since March. In addition, Howard had referenced a privilege log he never produced, handed over documents that...

