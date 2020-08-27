Facebook Targets Secret Data Grabs, Fake Instagram 'Likes'

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Facebook on Thursday launched separate lawsuits in the U.K. and U.S. taking aim at an app developer that allegedly used malicious software to collect personal data from unwitting Facebook users and a business that was purportedly built to artificially inflate likes, followers and other engagement metrics on Instagram. The new filing in the High Court of Justice in London, which Facebook said marked its first lawsuit against an app developer in the U.K., accuses MobiBurn, its parent company OakSmart Technologies and its founder Fatih Haltas of collecting user data from Facebook and other social media companies by paying app developers to install...

