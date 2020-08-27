Jury To Decide 'Customer' Status In Hotel Finance Fight

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A jury must help decide whether a Panamanian company was a customer of a Morgan Stanley financial adviser in a dispute over a failed $1 million hotel investment, a Florida federal court said Thursday. Certain facts are still in dispute that will help determine whether Fundacion Nicor was a customer of financial adviser Candido Viyella when it purchased a $1 million promissory note to help fund a Florida hotel project, U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga said. Nicor's status as a customer — or not — will determine whether Nicor's claims against Viyella and his employer should be heard in arbitration....

