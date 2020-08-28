Chancery Suggests Pruning Claims In $5.8B Hotel Sale Battle

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Undisclosed fraud risks are likely to loom larger than proof of fraud itself in Chancery Court deliberations on dueling deal breach claims in the collapsed $5.8 billion sale of 15 hotels owned by China's Dajia Group, a Delaware vice chancellor said Friday at the end of a five-day trial. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster made the point while encouraging both sides to consider pruning competing demands for closing or damages by Dajia and Korea's Mirae Assets Global Investment., the proposed buyer. Mirae declared Dajia in default on the deal in April, after months of wrangling over litigation in Delaware and California prompted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS