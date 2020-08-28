State AGs Target White House Environmental Review Rule

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The White House's controversial overhaul of environmental review regulations violates the law it's intended to implement by illegally limiting the scope of reviews and public involvement, among other things, 22 state attorneys general said in a lawsuit filed Friday. California, Washington and New York brought the latest challenge to the Trump administration's recent revamp of National Environmental Policy Act regulations, which spells out how and when environmental reviews for certain federally permitted projects are conducted. Joined by Guam; Washington, D.C.; New York City and Harris County, Texas, the states say if the rule is not scrapped, public health and the environment...

