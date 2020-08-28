11th Circ. Says Jury Must Decide $10M Equity Insurance Row

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Equity Insurance Co. can't end a failure-to-settle claim from a Georgia motorcyclist who was later awarded $10 million after being seriously injured by an Equity policyholder because there are too many contested issues, the Eleventh Circuit held Friday. In a unanimous unpublished opinion, a three-judge federal appeals panel reversed a trial court's decision to toss a claim against Equity that it negligently or in bad faith failed to settle motorcyclist Amy M. Kemper's demand for $25,000 after she was hit by an intoxicated driver it had insured. The panel said the lower court was wrong to apply a 2012 Georgia Court...

