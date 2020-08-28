Too Late To Stop $2.2B Texas Pipeline Damage, Judge Says

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge won't halt construction of Kinder Morgan's $2.2 billion Permian Highway Pipeline, which the Sierra Club argued could irreparably damage endangered environments, stating in a Friday order that much of the construction and associated damage is already finished anyway. The legal requirements for a preliminary injunction in the case were a near-insurmountable obstacle for the environmental group, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman said in an order dismissing the request from the environmental group. While the companies behind the controversial pipeline, Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline LLC and Permian Highway Pipeline LLC, had already admitted that its underwater drilling had...

