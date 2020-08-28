GAO Finds Navy Reasonably Awarded $750M Repair Contract

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected a California construction company's challenge to a $750 million U.S. Navy waterfront facilities repair contract, finding in a decision released Friday that the deal was reasonably awarded based on the criteria in the agency's request for project proposals. The GAO said the Navy reasonably concluded that CJW Construction Inc.'s experience repairing a sewage pipe at a concrete pier did not satisfy the agency's requirement that bidders have experience making repairs to a concrete pier or wharf. A technical evaluation team sufficiently explained that CJW didn't meet the Navy evaluation criteria because the repair required...

