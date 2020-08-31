Judge Says Huntington Ingalls ERISA Suit Should Go Forward

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Virginia magistrate judge has recommended that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. face an ERISA class action accusing the company of shorting workers on retirement benefits, holding that it may have been unreasonable to use a 1971 mortality table in benefit calculations. In his report and recommendations Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas E. Miller said that the court should reject shipbuilding company Huntington Ingalls' request for summary judgment in plaintiff Roger Herndon's Employee Retirement Income Security Act case. The judge also advised the court to deny Huntington Ingalls' and Herndon's motions to exclude each other's expert witnesses. "After reviewing the expert reports...

