Calif. Tribe Loses Bid To Halt Border Wall Construction

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A federal judge refused a Southern California Native American band's request to stop work on President Donald Trump's border wall during a hearing Friday, dismissing the tribe's claims that construction is upsetting historic burial grounds. Ruling from the bench, District Judge Anthony Battaglia denied the La Posta Band of Diegueño Mission Indians both the temporary restraining order and the preliminary injunction they sought, accepting the government's argument that he should follow the example set by the U.S. Supreme Court, which stayed an injunction granted to the Sierra Club while their challenge to the legality of the project's financing progresses through the...

