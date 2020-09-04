Real Estate Rumors: Santos, Cindat, Walsh

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Santos Property Holdings has purchased a Miami-Dade County office building for $10 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for a two-story, 35,496-square-foot building at 13780 SW 26th St. in Miami, and the seller is MMB Commercial Properties Co., according to the report. A joint venture of Cindat USA and Hersha Hotels & Resorts is on the hunt for $50 million of equity for a portfolio of seven hotels in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The venture is seeking an equity contribution for the portfolio, which comprises 1,087 rooms, and has enlisted JLL Hotels and Hospitality to help...

