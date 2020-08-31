Dechert, Gibson Dunn Guide $510M Home Builder Deal

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Blank-check company LF Capital said Monday it's combining with Landsea Homes, a home construction business focused on the California and Arizona markets, to form a $510 million company, in a deal guided by Dechert and Gibson Dunn. The deal will see Newport Beach, California-based Landsea Homes Inc. merge with LF Capital Acquisition Corp., a blank check company formed in 2018, the companies said. Under the agreement, LF Capital will buy Landsea Homes for $344 million through more than 32.5 million shares of newly issued stock. The deal terms give the new company a value of $510 million, according to the statement....

