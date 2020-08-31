McDonald's Says Ex-CEO Not Shielded From Past Lies

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- McDonald's Corp. called former CEO Stephen Easterbrook "morally bankrupt" as it insisted Monday he should face its suit in Delaware Chancery Court over allegations he hid a sexual relationship with an employee to get a better severance deal. The fast food giant argued in the filing that its lawsuit should move forward against Easterbrook for allegedly lying about a sexual relationship with an employee to obtain a termination "without cause." Easterbrook had asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit. "Easterbrook breached his fiduciary duties of candor and loyalty and fraudulently obtained a termination 'without cause,'" McDonald's said. "Easterbrook should be required...

