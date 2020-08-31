Chicago Firm Says Ex-Managing Partner Took Clients In Exit

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Chicago personal injury firm Corboy & Demetrio PC has sued its former managing partner in Illinois state court, claiming he secretly convinced several clients to follow him to his new firm in the weeks leading up his abrupt resignation. Corboy & Demetrio alleged Thursday that an internal investigation revealed Robert Bingle, who served as the firm's managing partner from 1995 to 2018, accessed the firm's confidential information as part of his improper effort to convince certain clients to transfer their cases to his new firm, Wise Morrissey LLC, before abruptly resigning in January. Bingle owed Corboy & Demetrio a duty to...

